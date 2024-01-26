Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

