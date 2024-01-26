Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMED opened at $53.74 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Roth Mkm began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

