Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.14. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

