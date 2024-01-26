Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

