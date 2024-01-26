Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 67,105 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,105 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPT opened at $3.62 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

