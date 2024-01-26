Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

See Also

