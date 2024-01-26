CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,504 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CommScope were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 126,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 40,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommScope Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.