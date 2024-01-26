Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 3.3%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 271,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,932,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

