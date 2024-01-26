Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CEO Mark A. Gooch Purchases 856 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,320.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 7,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,641. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

