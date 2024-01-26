Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO Kevin J. Stumbo Purchases 346 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin J. Stumbo acquired 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $14,421.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

CTBI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,641. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

