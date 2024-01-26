Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Andy D. Waters Buys 283 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) EVP Andy D. Waters acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $11,795.44. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 283 shares in the company, valued at $11,795.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,050,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

