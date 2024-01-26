Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) President Richard W. Newsom Buys 356 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) President Richard W. Newsom bought 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $14,838.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,608.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 7,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,641. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $762.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTBI

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.