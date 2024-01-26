Comparing Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 1 3 1 0 2.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus target price of $149.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3,119.78%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $368.59 million 1.15 -$2.48 billion ($17.20) -0.27 FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.33 $4.43 million $0.88 24.47

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -328.88% -59.46% -24.12% FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Canopy Growth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

