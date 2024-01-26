Comparing Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) & Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Mondee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A Mondee -30.60% N/A -11.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondee 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Online Vacation Center and Mondee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mondee has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 310.05%. Given Mondee’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondee is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Risk & Volatility

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondee has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Mondee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mondee $159.35 million 1.36 -$90.24 million ($0.83) -3.04

Online Vacation Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mondee.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

