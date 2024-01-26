Comparing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 144.91%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.51 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.30 MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 3.26 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.