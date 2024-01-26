Comparing Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 35.15% 34.94% 9.41% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Kodiak Gas Services pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 84.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $3.25 billion 3.41 $1.22 billion $2.71 10.79 Kodiak Gas Services $707.91 million 2.53 $106.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Kodiak Gas Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Western Midstream Partners and Kodiak Gas Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 2 5 5 0 2.25 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $30.08, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus target price of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than Kodiak Gas Services.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Kodiak Gas Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. It also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. The company operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas.

