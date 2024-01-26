Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Director Buys $106,200.00 in Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $910.53 million, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 189,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

