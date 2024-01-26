Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Concentrix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 49,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.