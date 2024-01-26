Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.360-2.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.69-12.50 EPS.

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,729. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

