Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

Concord Acquisition Corp III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,716. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDB. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth about $8,939,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

