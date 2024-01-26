Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 1,589 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,910,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $496.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

