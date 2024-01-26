ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 62,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $894.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after buying an additional 419,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417,262 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 245,553 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

