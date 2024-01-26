Contrasting Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies N/A N/A -16.60% Bioventus -36.21% 1.10% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allurion Technologies and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioventus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioventus has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Allurion Technologies.

26.5% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Allurion Technologies has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allurion Technologies and Bioventus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $64.42 million 2.26 $32.37 million N/A N/A Bioventus $502.76 million 0.70 -$158.70 million ($2.94) -1.53

Allurion Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus.

Summary

Bioventus beats Allurion Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. The company is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

