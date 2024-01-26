Contrasting Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.65 $631.51 million $30.58 1.43 Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.59 $476.48 million $2.04 8.10

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82% Black Stone Minerals 71.68% 43.64% 31.61%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Vital Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vital Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 2 2 5 0 2.33 Black Stone Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vital Energy currently has a consensus target price of $58.22, suggesting a potential upside of 35.46%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Black Stone Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

