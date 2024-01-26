Contrasting Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Cardax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocuphire Pharma $39.85 million 1.55 $17.89 million $1.31 2.08 Cardax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ocuphire Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cardax.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.4% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Cardax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocuphire Pharma 50.26% 65.54% 59.88% Cardax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ocuphire Pharma and Cardax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 580.15%.

Summary

Ocuphire Pharma beats Cardax on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. The company is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for cardiovascular inflammation and dyslipidemia, with a target indication of severe hypertriglyceridemia; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for macular degeneration. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

