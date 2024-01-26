Contrasting Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spectra7 Microsystems and SCI Engineered Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -0.68 SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million 0.96 $1.96 million $0.46 10.83

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and SCI Engineered Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Spectra7 Microsystems. Spectra7 Microsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCI Engineered Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials 7.82% 21.85% 15.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Spectra7 Microsystems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

