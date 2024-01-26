Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, Sells 22,907,815 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36.

On Monday, December 11th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,850,000 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $86,754,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $673,507,160.32.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,100. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $108,023,000. Amundi raised its position in Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,729,000 after purchasing an additional 788,801 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

