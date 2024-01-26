Cormark Comments on BCE Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,357. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

