Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,749,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 7,906,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,410 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

