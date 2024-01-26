Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

