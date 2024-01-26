Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $45.84. 1,024,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,496. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

