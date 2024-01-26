Corteva, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Corteva has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 379,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,688. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

