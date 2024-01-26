Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.26 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

