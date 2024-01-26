Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $157,150.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,033.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $837,869.95.

On Friday, December 22nd, Shravan Goli sold 17,501 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $348,969.94.

On Friday, December 15th, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $878,122.71.

On Friday, December 1st, Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $475,923.50.

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,212,829.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $627,376.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COUR. UBS Group upped their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coursera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Coursera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.