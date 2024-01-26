Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $157,150.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $837,869.95.

On Friday, December 22nd, Shravan Goli sold 17,501 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $348,969.94.

On Friday, December 15th, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $878,122.71.

On Friday, December 1st, Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $475,923.50.

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,829.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $627,376.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $18.96 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on COUR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.09.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 13.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

