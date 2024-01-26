Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
NYSE CUZ opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 216.95%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
