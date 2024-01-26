Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

NYSE CUZ opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

