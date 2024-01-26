Crane (NYSE:CR) & Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Critical Contrast

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane and Agfa-Gevaert’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.38 billion 1.91 $401.10 million $7.55 15.06 Agfa-Gevaert N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Agfa-Gevaert.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Agfa-Gevaert shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crane and Agfa-Gevaert, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 4 0 2.57 Agfa-Gevaert 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane currently has a consensus target price of $107.83, suggesting a potential downside of 5.13%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Agfa-Gevaert.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Agfa-Gevaert’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Agfa-Gevaert N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane beats Agfa-Gevaert on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions. Its Radiology Solutions segment offers analog and digital imaging technology for diagnostic imaging market to meet the needs of specialized clinicians in hospitals and imaging centers; and X-ray film, hardcopy film and printers, digital radiography equipment, and image processing software. The company's Healthcare IT segment provides picture archiving and communication systems; hospital information system and clinical information systems; and integrated care solutions. Its Digital Print & Chemicals segment offers inkjet printers for sign and display printing companies; inkjet inks and fluids for industrial inkjet applications, such as signs, posters and displays, promotional materials, packaging, leather goods, laminated flooring, and decorative materials, as well as for printed electronics industry; membranes to the hydrogen production industry, as well as for printable synthetic papers This segment also provides films for micrography, non-destructive testing, aerial photography and printed circuit board production; membranes for green hydrogen production; and conductive polymers and materials for the production of high-security ID documents. The company sells its products through its own sales organization, as well as through a network of agents and representatives. Agfa-Gevaert NV was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Mortsel, Belgium.

