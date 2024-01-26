Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.33

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and traded as low as $70.54. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $71.16, with a volume of 4,890 shares traded.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

