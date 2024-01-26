CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 140570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFB. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after buying an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $718.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

