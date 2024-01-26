Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.69.

CCI stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $110.17. 72,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

