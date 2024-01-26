Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 23,000.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

