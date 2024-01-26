Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.7 %

CFR traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 73,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,824. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

Get Our Latest Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.