Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

