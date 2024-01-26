Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

