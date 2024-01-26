CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Raised to $36.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

CVRx Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 251,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 121.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 3,992.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 10,315.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

