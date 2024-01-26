D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

