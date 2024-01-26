DA Davidson Comments on CNH Industrial’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.0 %
CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.
