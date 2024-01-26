DA Davidson Weighs in on Avidbank Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avidbank in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million.

OTCMKTS AVBH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.25. 798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

