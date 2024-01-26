Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,423 Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000.

Shares of QQQN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

