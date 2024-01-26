Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI remained flat at $21.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 444,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,722. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

